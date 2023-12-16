Open Menu

Criminals Held With Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Criminals held with weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Sialkot police claimed to have arrested six accused with illicit weapons, here on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson, on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, the police has launched a crackdown against the criminal.

During the search, four Kalashnikovs, one 222-rifle, one 9mm pistol with several bullets and magazines, one Hilux Vigo and one car were recovered from the possessions of the accused.

Police have arrested the accused namely as Chaudhry Bilal Hussain, Muhammad Ilyas, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Asim and Junaid.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Car Vigo Sialkot Criminals From

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US e ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US emphasizes bilateral engagement ..

8 minutes ago
 PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as ..

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as caretaker Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agre ..

PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC

1 hour ago
 ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

5 hours ago
Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

13 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

13 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

13 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

13 hours ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

13 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan