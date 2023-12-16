Criminals held with weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Sialkot police claimed to have arrested six accused with illicit weapons, here on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson, on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, the police has launched a crackdown against the criminal.

During the search, four Kalashnikovs, one 222-rifle, one 9mm pistol with several bullets and magazines, one Hilux Vigo and one car were recovered from the possessions of the accused.

Police have arrested the accused namely as Chaudhry Bilal Hussain, Muhammad Ilyas, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Asim and Junaid.

Further investigation was underway.