Criminals Held,weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two members of a dacoit gang involved
in dacoity and robbery cases.
According to a police spokesperson, Hajipura police station traced out the accused by using
scientific methods and recovered Rs 2,00,000 , five motorcycles and weapons
from their possessions.
The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases.
