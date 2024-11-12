Criminals held,weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two mem­bers of a dacoit gang involved

in dacoity and robbery cases.

According to a police spokesperson, Hajipura police station traced out the accused by using

scientific methods and recovered Rs 2,00,000 , five motorcycles and weapons

from their possessions.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases.