Criminals involve in plundering national money calling nation for protest contemptible: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Friday said that those elements involved in looting national money and money laundering, was calling the nation for protest

The criminals including Asif Ali Zardari and the leader of PML-N, calling the nation for protest was contemptible, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

Members of Sharif family, and the leaders of PPP Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were facing jail due to corruption charges and money laundering, he added.

It seemed that Asif Ali Zardari wanted a deal with the incumbent government, he said. If the leaders of PPP and PML-N, pay back the 20 per cent of the looted money, it will be good enough, he said.

The minister further stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not compromising on corruption.

To a question about rising Dollar, inflation, besides hike in gas and petrol prices, he said the PPP and PML-N, had borrowed the debt amounting to Rs 26000 billion during the period of ten year of their government.

He added that the leaders were responsible of all the current issues confronted the nation.

To another question about relief, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to provide relief to people but it linked to stability of economy of the country.

He, however said that it would take one or two year more for reviving the economy. In reply to a question about M 1, project, he said soon, the people would listen a good news.

About last date of amnesty scheme and people's response, he said it was our nation's habit to pay the bills on last dates so, we were expecting the same in this case.

Commenting on judgment over Royal Palm, he said judges had given a historic verdict regarding the case.