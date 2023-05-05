UrduPoint.com

Criminals Live Unchecked In Attock Khurd Police Station Limits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Criminals live unchecked in Attock Khurd Police Station limits

Despite all claims of the police, there is no respite for the inhabitants living in the limits of Attock Khurd Police Station, as the criminals are free on the roads and streets depriving the people of their motorbikes, mobile phones and other valuables as they strike at mosque, farm house and even janazagah

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Despite all claims of the police, there is no respite for the inhabitants living in the limits of Attock Khurd Police Station, as the criminals are free on the roads and streets depriving the people of their motorbikes, mobile phones and other valuables as they strike at mosque, farm house and even janazagah.

In the first incident, Danish Khan was deprived of his motorcycle near Madrota in Hazro Police Station. In the second incident, a visitor who came to the residence of Khan Afsar employee of FBR Attock in the same area was also deprived of his motorcycle by some unidentified vehicle lifters.

Similarly, two new motorcycles of Adeel Awan, Attock Police Officer Imran and one new motorbike of Umar Hayat was also stolen from the same locality.

Meanwhile, electricity wire, UPS with two batteries from Dhokh Madrota Masjid, fans, valuables from Tufail Khan and some irrigation equipment of the former Naib Tehsildar Malik Abdul Rashid were also made away by the racket of technical thieves from the village Madrota. Electricity wires of village janazagah (community center for offering funeral) were also chopped and taken away by the thieves. Later on, cases were reported to the local police and further investigation were underway. However, police could not find the clue of the street criminals till filing of this story.

