Criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Police nabbed 23 criminals on Monday.

A police spokesman said that in line with special directives of District Police Officer Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf, police of different police stations raided localities and netted Asim, Raza, Rustom, Naeem, Shakoor, Manzoor, Maqbool, Irshad, Saif, Sami-Ullah, Nabeel, Naveed, Nouman, Sqlain, Atta Ullah and others and recovered 2kg heroin,1kg opium,134 liter liquor, 23 liter wine,12 pistols, 3 guns, 2 shotguns, 2 Kalashnikovs, 98 bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from their possession.