Criminals sentenced to death for triple murder

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The court has sentenced three criminals to death for committing three murders. All three criminals have also been fined a total of Rs 1.5 million in damages.

According to the details, The criminals had killed citizens Masoodul Hassan, Ghazanfar and Asif Mahmood by firing on enmity.

The case of the incident was registered in Gujar Khan Police Station in 2020.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs.0.5 million for each criminal for damages. The criminals who were sentenced include Imran, Kashif Munir and Abdul Waheed.