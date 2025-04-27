Open Menu

Criminals Sentenced To Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Criminals sentenced to jail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A local court sentenced the criminals to jail for murder, attempted murder and damage. The criminals were sentenced to a total of life imprisonment, 9 years imprisonment, Rs. 400,000.0 compensation, Rs.100,000.0 fine and Rs. 25000.0 surety.

According to the details, a clash occurred between the two parties, the case of which was registered in November 2023 at Chontra Police Station.

The first-party criminal Basharat Hussain was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 400,000 for killed the woman by firing on a previous enmity.

The second-party criminal Ubaid-ur-Rehman was sentenced to 07 years in prison, a fine of Rs. 100,000.0 for the crime of attempted murder, while 2 years in prison and a surety of Rs. 25,000.0 for the crime of damage. The criminal had injured the first-party Basharat by firing on a previous enmity.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani while appreciating the investigation and the investigating and legal teams said that criminals involved in serious crimes cannot escape the clutches of the law.

