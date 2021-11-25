UrduPoint.com

Criminals Who Injured MNA'a Son In Car Snatching Bid Arrested, Car Recovered

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:26 PM

Criminals allegedly involved in injuring the son of a local MNA during car snatching attempt in Burewala have been arrested from Faisalabad, Burewala police said on Thursday

Three armed dacoits had snatched car from Osama Chaudhry, the son of MNA Chaudhry Faqeer Ahmad Arain, after inflicting firearm injury on him in Sheikh Faazil police area in Burewala few weeks back.

On Thursday, Faisalabad police arrested two dacoits while they were fleeing after committing dacoity, Burewala police said adding they have learnt that the car of MNA's son has also been recovered.

Police said, the criminals belonged to an inter-district gang of criminals and they have contacted Faisalabad police for the custody of the accused for investigations.

