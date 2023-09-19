Open Menu

Criminals Will Not Be Pardoned Under Any Circumstances; Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Criminals will not be pardoned under any circumstances; Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz

Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz on Tuesday said criminals involved in robberies and kidnappings will not be pardoned under any circumstances and there was no political pressure, if we have to arrest a chief of any tribe, we will arrest him

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz on Tuesday said criminals involved in robberies and kidnappings will not be pardoned under any circumstances and there was no political pressure, if we have to arrest a chief of any tribe, we will arrest him.

He stated this during his visit to Kot Shahu, a village on the outskirts of Shikarpur, along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar.

Haris Nawaz said criminal elements will be eradicated in two months. Rangers and the Pakistan Army would also be in the operations against criminals.

Modern weapons and equipment would be used in the operations.

Strict actions besides, the minister said, will also be taken against the facilitators and helpers of criminals. The caretaker government will rid the riverine areas of criminals during its tenure, he said.

He said a separate allowance would be given to the policemen performing duties in Katcha Areas.

Deputy IGP Larkana Javed Jiskani briefed the minister and IGP Sindh to about the operation against criminals, on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan