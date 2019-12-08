CRIS makes efforts for getting best yield of citrus

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) was striving hard to improve citrus quality and also providing all types of assistance among growers to make kinnow orchards healthy and diseases free.

The Director CRIS Nawaz Maiken while talking to APP said that best kinnow yield was being expected during current season while farmers were also getting reasonable rates of orchards.

He said CRIS was also striving hard to produce best quality citrus in the area and this year exports targets would also be achieved adding that huge foreign revenue would also be contributed in the national economy.

The efforts were also underway to produce seedless kinnow variety which was demanded in the international markets.

Answering about diseases attack on the kinnow orchards, he said in time spray was necessary for getting rid of diseases attacks.

The growers should consult with the CRIS for improving orchards and citrus quality while proper irrigation and use of fertilizers was needed to some orchards for best weight and color.

The use of modern techniques was also necessary to get best yields while research institute was also taking various initiatives to boost kinnow production, he added.

He urged growers to cultivate seedless orange variety to enhance exports targets.