UrduPoint.com

Crisis Deepens As Punjab Governor Rejects Buzdar's Resignation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Crisis deepens as Punjab Governor rejects Buzdar's resignation

Governor Cheema's decision comes hours before oath taking ceremony of Hamza Shahbaz.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2022) Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema in a surprise move on Saturday, "rejected" resignation of Usman Buzdar just hours before the oath-taking ceremony of Hamza Shahbaz.

The Punjab governor said that the Constitutional requirements were not met.

On the other hand, Hamza Shahbaz has taken oath as the new Chief Minister of the Punjab. The develpong situation has deepened the crisis as both sides could go to a anarchy.

The development took place after the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), directing National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to administer the oath to Hamza Shahbaz today at 11:30am.

In a letter addressed to Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, Omar Sarafraz Cheema said that the March 28 resignation letter of Usman Buzdar was not in accordance with the rules as it was addressed to the prime minister and not to the governor which was mandatory as per sub-section 8 of Article 130 of the Constitution.

He said, "the resignation was not addressed to the governor which was unconstitutional and thus rejected. Consequently, the provincial cabinet has been restored,” Cheema said.

Buzdar had resigned from his office on March 28 and the then Governor Punjab had accepted his resignation.

Later, the PTI decided to nominate PML-Q’s Elahi as Punjab CM in return for the party’s support for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar summoned a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet for which provincial ministers started to arrive at the assembly building.

Talking to a private tv channel, Murad Raas and Mian Aslam Iqbal said that there’s no crisis in the province as Governor Cheema held a constitutional office and he took decision on the matter.

The security was tightened around Punjab Governor House for the oath-taking ceremony of Hamza Shehbaz. All roads leading to the Governor's House were sealed to avoid any untoward situation.

On Friday, Justice Jawad Hassan of the LHC directed NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to administer the oath to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz Saturday (today) at 11:30am.

The LHC announced the verdict on the third petition of Hamza Shehbaz, who had sought the court's intervention to complete his oath-taking process.

The judgment had stated that both the decisions of this court despite having binding effect have been ignored deliberately. The verdict said that the President and the Punjab governor did not fulfill their constitutional duties.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Lahore High Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Hamza Shahbaz Governor Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Punjab March TV All From Cabinet Court Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PR plans to rehabilitate 33-km track in Balochista ..

PR plans to rehabilitate 33-km track in Balochistan

15 minutes ago
 Six booked over oil theft from Parco pipeline

Six booked over oil theft from Parco pipeline

15 minutes ago
 Evening shift for pet care in faisalabad

Evening shift for pet care in faisalabad

15 minutes ago
 Pharmaceutical goods' export decreases 3.25% in 3 ..

Pharmaceutical goods' export decreases 3.25% in 3 quarters

15 minutes ago
 56,565 patients get treatment at OGDCL's 19 free e ..

56,565 patients get treatment at OGDCL's 19 free eye camps

15 minutes ago
 New record low water levels recorded at U.S. large ..

New record low water levels recorded at U.S. largest reservoir

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.