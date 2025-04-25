Crisis Emerges In Indian Airlines After Pakistan Closed Its Airspace For India
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2025 | 05:36 PM
Special flight carrying Indian Vice President faces delays while traveling from New Delhi to Italy, and flight had to take a route that was an hour and a half longer
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2025) After Pakistan closed its airspace for India over allegations regarding attack in Pahalgam, a crisis emerged in Indian airlines.
The special flight carrying the Indian Vice President faced delays while traveling from New Delhi to Italy, and the flight had to take a route that was an hour and a half longer.
The flights to Delhi from Toronto, New York, London, Denmark and Dammam took two extra hours while flights from Birmingham, San Francisco, Frankfurt, and Paris had to wait for two hours.
The flight from Amsterdam and Baku, Azerbaijan, to Delhi was delayed by two hours.
Several long-haul international flights had to land at airports in other countries. The Sharjah-Amritsar flight was diverted to Ahmedabad, and the Air India flight from Toronto to Delhi was diverted to Denmark.
The flights from Paris and London which were diverted to Abu Dhabi reached New Delhi after refueling. A flight from Delhi to Tbilisi was diverted to Ahmedabad.
Two flights to Almaty and Tashkent were canceled while the Dubai-Amritsar flight departed with a delay of two and a half hours.
