Crisis Unit At MoFA Activated As A Vessel Carrying 65 Passengers Capsizes In Libya

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A vessel carrying approximately 65 passengers capsized near the port of Marsa Dela, North West of Zawiya city, Libya with the Pakistan embassy there trying to ascertain the identities of affected Pakistanis.

"Our Embassy in Tripoli has informed that a vessel carrying approximately 65 passengers capsized near the port of Marsa Dela, North West of Zawiya city, Libya," according to a Foreign Office press release.

The Pakistan Embassy in Tripoli immediately dispatched a team to Zawiya Hospital to assist the local authorities in identification of the deceased.

The Embassy is also trying to ascertain further details of the Pakistani affectees. it added.

Besides, the Crisis Management Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been activated to monitor the situation. For any query related to this incident, the following numbers can be contacted:

Parep Tripoli

03052185882(WhatsApp)

+218913870577(Cell)

+218 91-6425435(WhatsApp)

Crisis Management Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad

Phone No: 051-9207887

Email: [email protected]

