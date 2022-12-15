Crisps factory sealed for unhygienic conditions

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) ::The District Food Authority on Thursday sealed a crisps factory over unhygienic conditions during surprise visits and inspections in different areas of Kohat.

Deputy Director Asad Qasim told the media here that teams of the Food Authority imposed heavy fines on the owners of various food outlets under the Food Safety Act and started legal action against them.

He further said that meanwhile a meeting was held with officials of the Sabzi Mandi for proper storage of vegetables under the food safety regulations to provide fresh vegetables to the consumers.

He warned that teams of food safety would continue actions against factories, food outlets, bakeries, hotels, and vegetable markets to ensure the supply of quality food items to consumers, adding that in case of any complaint people can dial 0922-5135506.