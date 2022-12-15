UrduPoint.com

Crisps Factory Sealed For Unhygienic Conditions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Crisps factory sealed for unhygienic conditions

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) ::The District Food Authority on Thursday sealed a crisps factory over unhygienic conditions during surprise visits and inspections in different areas of Kohat.

Deputy Director Asad Qasim told the media here that teams of the Food Authority imposed heavy fines on the owners of various food outlets under the Food Safety Act and started legal action against them.

He further said that meanwhile a meeting was held with officials of the Sabzi Mandi for proper storage of vegetables under the food safety regulations to provide fresh vegetables to the consumers.

He warned that teams of food safety would continue actions against factories, food outlets, bakeries, hotels, and vegetable markets to ensure the supply of quality food items to consumers, adding that in case of any complaint people can dial 0922-5135506.

Related Topics

Kohat Market Media

Recent Stories

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Pro ..

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Project Excellence’ Event

33 minutes ago
 FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

3 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

4 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.