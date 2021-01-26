UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Criteria Being Developed For Covid-19 Vaccination: Dr. Shahzad Waseem

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:59 PM

Criteria being developed for Covid-19 vaccination: Dr. Shahzad Waseem

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Tuesday said that a mechanism and criteria were being developed for COVID-19 pandemic vaccination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Tuesday said that a mechanism and criteria were being developed for COVID-19 pandemic vaccination.

Speaking in the Senate, he said that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had already approved the vaccines while process of its import would be started soon.

He said that vaccination for COVID-19 was an important national level issue and there should be no ambiguity on this issue.

Earlier, speaking on the COVID-19 vaccine, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi said that priority should be given in vaccination to the heart and other patients as they are more vulnerable to the pandemic.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed paid a glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, saying that he was visionary leader and well aware of the Indian mind set.

He informed the House that farmers protesting in India on republic day being observed today were chanted slogans Pakistan Zindabad and Khalistan Zindabad. He said the protesters also raised the flag of Khalistan on Nishan Sahib at Red Fort today.

Senator Gul Bushra raised the issue of laodshedding in various areas of Balochistan. Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Usman Khan Kakar and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also spoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Balochistan Import Muhammad Ali Jinnah Mushahid Hussain Syed Usman Khan

Recent Stories

SEDD permits ‘Cosmetic’ activity for ‘Eitima ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory detects rare sequ ..

16 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,407

16 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Nuclear Regulator Publishes Fresh Report ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary directs for chalking out plan to c ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.