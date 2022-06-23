Critical, analytical thinking skills vital for students to overcome biases: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday advised the students to develop critical and analytical thinking skills to overcome biases inherent in human nature to achieve the ability of judicious decision-making.

The president, talking to the students of Cadet College, Murree here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said the youth needed to be trained to sift through the mass of information, and discern misinformation and fake news from accurate information for making intelligent and informed judgments.

He advised the students to keep the doors of knowledge open throughout their lives and learn from past experiences as well as utilise the knowledge and information made readily available to them by the information technology.

He also urged the students to draw inspiration from the life and conduct of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) as well as learn lessons from the lives of successful persons.

This, he said, would enrich them intellectually and socially, besides making them a better and more useful person for the benefit of the society and the country.

President Alvi said the Quaid-e-Azam used to hold students in great esteem and encouraged them to actively participate in Pakistan's Freedom Movement to carve a separate homeland for the Muslims of India.

Replying to a question, Arif Alvi said as the President of Pakistan, he had been working for safeguarding women's property rights, the welfare and education of differently-abled persons, and promoting the use of information technology in all sectors of national importance.

He said Pakistan needed to increase the number of skilled IT human resources to fill the ever-widening gap between demand and supply of IT professionals in the country and around the world.

He said human resources in addition to natural resources were the essential ingredients for nations to make sustained and fast-track development.

He said in the absence of skilled human resources, the natural resources remained untapped and unexploited, thus, hampering a country's progress.

President Alvi emphasized that the educational institutions should be fully geared to multiply their capacity to produce highly skilled human resources by adopting online and hybrid methods of imparting knowledge and skills to their students. It would ensure a steady supply of skilled professionals capable of effectively utilizing the unexploited natural resources.