UrduPoint.com

Critical Care COVID Patients At Highest Level: Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:02 PM

Critical care COVID patients at highest level: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar warned on Thursday to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the hospital inflow and critical care COVID patients, both were at the highest level since start of the pandemic

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar warned on Thursday to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the hospital inflow and critical care COVID patients, both were at the highest level since start of the pandemic.

As seen globally, impact of Indian delta variant in Pakistan also showed that it spreads faster and increased chances of patients to need hospitalization, he tweeted.

The minister, who was also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), urged upon the people to follow SOPs and vaccinate themselves.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Asad Umar

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel Wednesday

20 minutes ago
 FM asks international community to continue workin ..

FM asks international community to continue working with Afghan govt

22 minutes ago
 Teams to check vaccination certificates in Punjab ..

Teams to check vaccination certificates in Punjab schools from next week: Murad ..

27 seconds ago
 UN warns food stocks in Afghanistan could run out ..

UN warns food stocks in Afghanistan could run out by month's end

29 seconds ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

30 seconds ago
 South African President invites investors to explo ..

South African President invites investors to explore business opportunities

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.