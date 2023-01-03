UrduPoint.com

Critical Diversion System Of Dasu Project To Be Completed In May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Critical diversion system of Dasu project to be completed in May

Construction work is continuing simultaneously on 12 different sites of Dasu Hydropower Project, however, the critical diversion system will be completed in May, while electricity generation from the project will commence by 2026

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Construction work is continuing simultaneously on 12 different sites of Dasu Hydropower Project, however, the critical diversion system will be completed in May, while electricity generation from the project will commence by 2026.

This was briefed to Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) by the project management during his visit to Dasu Hydropower Project, which is being constructed by WAPDA on River Indus upstream of Dasu town in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said a press release.

The Chairman visited various sites of the project including diversion tunnels, the stater dam area and the project colony. He was accompanied by the Commissioner Hazara Division.

GM and PD Dasu Hydropower Project, representatives of the Consultants and the Contractors were also present on the occasion.

During his visit to the project colony, the Chairman inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the project.

He also had a meeting with grand jirga, comprising elders and notables of Kohistan region.

Interacting with the jirga members, the Chairman said that the agreement, signed among the United Kohistan Jirga, civil administration and WAPDA last month, will prove beneficial for both locals of the area and the project.

It is worth mentioning that the 4320 MW-Dasu Hydropower Project is planned to be completed in two stages.

At present, WAPDA is constructing stage-I with installed generation capacity of 2160 MW and annual energy generation of 12 billion units of low-cost and environment-friendly electricity.

The stage-II, when implemented, will also provide 9 billion units to the National Grid. On completion of the both Stages, Dasu will become the project with the highest annual energy generation in Pakistan i.e., 21 billion units on the average. WAPDA is spending Rs. 17.34 billion on schemes relating to resettlement, environmental management and social development in the project area.

About 3722 jobs, including 1945 for locals, have so far been created, which will increase to 8000 mark during peak construction period of the project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Jirga WAPDA Visit Dam Kohistan May From Agreement Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

SEDD carries out about 30 Benchmarks

SEDD carries out about 30 Benchmarks

5 minutes ago
 Tarar terms Wazirabad attack JIT illegal in Lahore ..

Tarar terms Wazirabad attack JIT illegal in Lahore

7 seconds ago
 Ukraine, EU to hold summit on Feb. 3 in Kyiv: pres ..

Ukraine, EU to hold summit on Feb. 3 in Kyiv: presidency

9 seconds ago
 Yunus Tabba demise bereaves KP textile millers

Yunus Tabba demise bereaves KP textile millers

10 seconds ago
 Biden to Mark 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Riot With ..

Biden to Mark 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Riot With White House Ceremony - White ..

11 seconds ago
 No accident or injury reported during New Year Eve ..

No accident or injury reported during New Year Eve&#039;s celebrations : Dubai P ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.