Critical diversion system of DHPP to be completed in May 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Construction work is in progress simultaneously on 12 different sites of the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP), and the critical diversion system would be completed in May, while electricity generation from the project would commence by the end of 2026

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Construction work is in progress simultaneously on 12 different sites of the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP), and the critical diversion system would be completed in May, while electricity generation from the project would commence by the end of 2026.

This was briefed to Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) by the project management during his visit to the Dasu Hydropower Project, which is being constructed by WAPDA on the River Indus upstream of Dasu town in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chairman visited various sites of the project, including diversion tunnels, the stater dam area, and the project colony.

He was accompanied by the Commissioner Hazara Division. The GM and PD Dasu Hydropower Project, representatives of the Consultants and the Contractors were also present on the occasion.

During his visit to the project colony, the chairman inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the project. He also had a meeting with the grand jirga, comprising elders and notables of the Kohistan region. During his interaction with the jirga members, the chairman said that the agreement, signed among the United Kohistan Jirga, civil administration and WAPDA last month, will prove beneficial for both locals of the area and the project.