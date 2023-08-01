Critical flood situation yet to persist in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A critical situation surfaced through the flood is yet to persist with the devastating effects on riverside areas of the district, according to a source from the Irrigation Department.

Flood water has devastated standing crops and spread on hundreds of acres of land with inundating dozens of residential houses in the past few days.

River erosion is going on rapidly downstream at Head Taunsa Barrage on the Indus River located in the Daera Din Panah area of Kot Addu.

A huge crack was created at riverine Super 30-RD following the rapid flow and speed of the water.

Low-lying areas linked with the Chenab River would likely submerge after the rupture caused by the flood.

Irrigation department's teams started filling the rupture with stones by heavy machinery, it's said.

Hundreds of acres of land were also reported to have submerged at Landi Pitafi situated at tehsil Jitoi in tehsil Muzaffargarh.

Standing crops at Kundrala in tehsil Alipur are destroyed in the aftermath of the running flood.

The intensity of the flood is expected to decrease in the upcoming days, added the official source.