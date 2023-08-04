Open Menu

Critical Flood Situation Yet To Persist In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Critical situation surfaced through the flood is yet to persist with the devastating effects on riverine areas and adjacent places of the district, according to source from Irrigation department.

Flood water has devastated standing crops spread on hundreds of acres land with inundating dozens of residential houses in past few days.

River erosion is going on rapidly in the downstream at Head Taunsa Barrage on Indus River located in Daera Din Panah area of Kot Addu.

A huge crack was created at riverine Super 30-RD following rapid flow and speed of water.

Low-lying areas linked with Chenab River would likely to submerge after the rupture caused by the flood.

Irrigation department's teams started filling the rupture with stones by heavy machinery, it's said.

Hundreds of acres land also reported to have submerged at Landi Pitafi situated at tehsil Jitoi in tehsil Muzaffargarh.

Standing crops at Kundrala in tehsil Alipur are destroyed in aftermath of the running flood.

Intensity of the flood is expected to decrease in upcoming days, added the official source.

