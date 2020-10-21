UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Critical Thinking Pre-requisite To Problem Solving, Says Rector IIUI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Critical thinking pre-requisite to problem solving, says Rector IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Critical thinking is a prerequisite to problem solving and decision making, said Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector International Islamic University (IIU) on Wednesday.

The IIUI Rector was addressing the closing ceremony of a training program on "problem solving and decision making skills" organized by Pakistan Manpower Institute (PMI).

Universities need to win the support of society to retain vitality in this different world now, it is a dire need of the hour that educational institutions should be relevant to societal demands, he said.

He added the critical thinking and problem solving attitude are the aspects to be focused by universities. He said better decision making with a positive vision is a gateway to bring positive changes in the society.

Hailing efforts of PMI, he emphasized on promoting constructive platforms and collaborations between PMI and universities to achieve mutual shared goals.

Dr. Masoom also apprised the role of IIUI in service to society. He mentioned the vision and activities of the university's institutes and academies offering specialized training. He said IIUI was keen to expand its ties across the globe to exchange the experiences.

Khurshid Ahmed Khan Marwat, Director General, PMI and other officials of the institute were also present on the occasion. At the end of the ceremony, the IIUI Rector distributed course completion certificates among the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange International Islamic University First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

PTA Launches Online Portal For Ip Whitelisting And ..

9 minutes ago

‘Conquer your demons’

14 minutes ago

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors fo ..

15 minutes ago

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

26 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

36 minutes ago

Russell on Scotland bench for Georgia

4 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.