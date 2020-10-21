Critical thinking pre-requisite to problem solving, says Rector IIUI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Critical thinking is a prerequisite to problem solving and decision making, said Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector International Islamic University (IIU) on Wednesday.

The IIUI Rector was addressing the closing ceremony of a training program on "problem solving and decision making skills" organized by Pakistan Manpower Institute (PMI).

Universities need to win the support of society to retain vitality in this different world now, it is a dire need of the hour that educational institutions should be relevant to societal demands, he said.

He added the critical thinking and problem solving attitude are the aspects to be focused by universities. He said better decision making with a positive vision is a gateway to bring positive changes in the society.

Hailing efforts of PMI, he emphasized on promoting constructive platforms and collaborations between PMI and universities to achieve mutual shared goals.

Dr. Masoom also apprised the role of IIUI in service to society. He mentioned the vision and activities of the university's institutes and academies offering specialized training. He said IIUI was keen to expand its ties across the globe to exchange the experiences.

Khurshid Ahmed Khan Marwat, Director General, PMI and other officials of the institute were also present on the occasion. At the end of the ceremony, the IIUI Rector distributed course completion certificates among the participants.