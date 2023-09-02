Critical vigilance imperative to safeguard youth from clutches of ice, drug addiction

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :In a concerted effort to combat the escalating threat of drug addiction among the youth, the police department and Sardar Koray Khan school jointly organized a seminar, here on Saturday. The event was chaired by Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi and attended by teachers, civil society activists, students and people from different walks of life.

Deputy Commissioner Lodhi addressing the seminar, emphasized the peril of drug addiction on future generations. He stated that people from all walks of life must unite in the battle against drugs, not only to monitor their children but also to shield them from the influences that lead to addiction. Quoting a reference from an international organization's report, he revealed alarming figures - a staggering 280 million individuals worldwide had succumbed to drug use by 2022, with almost 7 million in Pakistan alone, predominantly comprising youth.

Deputy Commissioner Lodhi urged collective involvement to counter this crisis and revealed the establishment of a dedicated center for drug addicts at DHQ Hospital, equipped with four expert doctors.

DPO Syed Hasnain Haider also addressed the audience, underscoring the police force's pivotal role in the anti-drug campaign.

He called on all sections of society to identify the individuals responsible for drug proliferation and safeguard the community. Haider asserted that drug addiction had now become a deadly trend and implored students to cherish their parents' dreams and protect themselves and their friends from this curse.

Principal Tahir Bashir of Koray Khan School shed light on the concerning infiltration of drugs into educational institutions and stressed the need for awareness and stringent legislation. Umm Kulsoom Syal, a representative from civil society, lauded the police department's efforts and declared this campaign a crucial mission for the entire district. She encouraged similar seminars in colleges to combat this menace effectively.

To further raise awareness, a walk was organized, led by Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi, DPO Syed Hasnain Haider, MSDHQ Ziaul Hasan, Javed Akhtar Malik from Anjuman Tajran, Sheikh Amir Saleem, Syed Amir Hasan, President District Bar, General Secretary District Bar, Azhar Dogar, Naeem Ahmed Khan President Press Club, Umm Kulsoom Sial, Maulana Abdul Mabood Azad, and numerous teachers and students.