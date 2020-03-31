- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Critically ill-patients of Coronavirus to be treated with anti-malaria drugs in Punjab
Critically Ill-patients Of Coronavirus To Be Treated With Anti-malaria Drugs In Punjab
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:03 PM
Punjab government has approved treatment of critically ill-patients of Coronavirus with chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) The medicine for Malaria will be used now for Coronavirus patients as the provincial government allowed treatment of critically ill patients of Covid-19 with chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.
The sources said that the government also decided to expand the capacity of beds for Coronavirus patients across the province.
“ Around 50,000 tablets of the two said medicines are being procured,” said the sources.
The Mayo hospital management used Malaria medicine for critically ill-patients of Covid-19. Before Pakistan, Chinese doctors also used the same medicine for serious patients. The US also allowed this medicine for Coronavirus patients.
The doctors are suggesting treatment of Covid-19 through chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.