Critically ill-patients of Coronavirus to be treated with anti-malaria drugs in Punjab

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) The medicine for Malaria will be used now for Coronavirus patients as the provincial government allowed treatment of critically ill patients of Covid-19 with chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

The sources said that the government also decided to expand the capacity of beds for Coronavirus patients across the province.

“ Around 50,000 tablets of the two said medicines are being procured,” said the sources.

The Mayo hospital management used Malaria medicine for critically ill-patients of Covid-19. Before Pakistan, Chinese doctors also used the same medicine for serious patients. The US also allowed this medicine for Coronavirus patients.

The doctors are suggesting treatment of Covid-19 through chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.