Criticism Done On Conduct Of Personalities, Not ECP: Fawad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:43 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday respect for the institution of Election Commission of Pakistan ( ECP) aside, but if its high ups did not like people talking about the political character of personalities, then they should keep their conduct non-political

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday respect for the institution of Election Commission of Pakistan ( ECP) aside, but if its high ups did not like people talking about the political character of personalities, then they should keep their conduct non-political.

In a tweet , the minister said that he would file a detailed reply if any notice was served to him by the ECP.

The status of the Election Commission as an institution was unquestionable, Chaudhry Fawad said.

However he said personalities were not immune to mistakes and criticism was aimed at the conduct of personalities and not on the institution.

