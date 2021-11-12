UrduPoint.com

Criticism Is Constitutional Right Of Opposition: MNA

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 10:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Mehmood Kiyani on Friday said positive criticism on the government policies was the constitutional right of opposition but it should not just for political point scoring.

Talking to a news channel, he said the opposition had nothing to sell to the people against the government so it was like a dead horse in these days.

The MNA said the opposition was badly disintegrated and failed to convince the people to come out from their houses against the incumbent government.

Amir Mehmood Kiyani said inflation had made a global challenge due to COVID-19 pandemic and the country was also facing negative impact of the deadly virus on the national economy.

The government was well aware about inflation in the country as it was making sincere efforts to reduce it, he added.

Replying to a question, he said during the coronavirus pandemic the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had adopted a comprehensive and effective strategy to combat the virus and the international community had acknowledged the policies of the incumbent government in this regard.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only party leader in the country who had taken strict actions against his own party leaders and workers, adding that the PM had constituted Judicial Investigation Teams (JIT's) on the sugar and wheat scams and published the JIT's reports.

Amir Mehmood Kiyani said the government was providing health insurance cards to the people of the country without any discrimination and it was making efforts to provide relief to common man in this difficult time as the prime minister had already announced a huge economic relief package for them.

To another query, he said the all allied political parties were fully intact with the government and they had full confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

