UrduPoint.com

Criticized RSS On Facebook; Kerala PFI Leader Sent To Jail For 14 Days

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 12:38 PM

Criticized RSS on Facebook; Kerala PFI leader sent to jail for 14 days

Kerala Police arrested Popular Front of India local leader Usman Hameed over his Facebook post criticizing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Kerala Police on yesterday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Kerala Police arrested Popular Front of India local leader Usman Hameed over his Facebook post criticizing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Kerala Police on yesterday.

Hameed, a 41-year-old from Kattappana in Idukki is the Idukki district committee member of the Popular Front of India, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He was charged under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between groups on the grounds of religion) and sent to Sub Jail Peermade for 14 days, Kattappana Police Station SHO told media.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, 4 January, Hameed criticized RSS and other Hindutva groups for inciting riots in the state and Kerala Police's alleged inaction against those saffron groups. He also shared a news story on social media which was about the state government intelligence informing that the RSS is making headway for statewide riots.

In the Facebook post, Hameed also wrote that if the law and order maintaining agency in the state will not act properly against RSS rallies like "the Kerala police earlier did", Muslims have to defend themselves.

According to Intelligence, RSS was planning to stage a show of strength at various centers that include the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) strongholds on 5 January. The RSS plan for conducting displays across 142 centers in Kerala, was hatched in secret and the exact venues, participants, and leaders too were decided for, said Intelligence.

Condemning the arrest, the Popular Front of India state committee alleged that the arrest is a part of Kerala Police's Hindutva agenda.

Related Topics

India Riots Police Law And Order Police Station Jail Social Media Facebook January Muslim Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

From stability to turmoil — what's going on in K ..

From stability to turmoil — what's going on in Kazakhstan

17 minutes ago
 Excise police arrest two narcotics dealers

Excise police arrest two narcotics dealers

25 seconds ago
 Barty serves her way to brilliant win over Kenin

Barty serves her way to brilliant win over Kenin

27 seconds ago
 Pakistan reports six deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

Pakistan reports six deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

44 minutes ago
 Cuba tightens COVID-19 border controls amid surgin ..

Cuba tightens COVID-19 border controls amid surging cases

30 seconds ago
 Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Budga ..

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Budgam

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.