Criticizing Budget Unjustified: Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW)

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:39 PM

Criticizing budget unjustified: Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW)

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Saturday described budget as balanced and rejected objections over it by politicians and the business community

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Saturday described budget as balanced and rejected objections over it by politicians and the business community.The opposition is just interested in gaining political mileage while the business community wants increased profits which is not possible, it said.The strict measures in the budget will not leave the export sector bankrupt but reduce its profit to some extent which should be accepted, said Dr.

Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.He said that the profit of businessmen is not important than saving the country which is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Murtaza Mughal said that the incumbent government is not fully responsible for the budget as the economy was damaged by those who looted the country and took loans worth 2400 billion rupees.A former minister laid financial landmines before escaping Pakistan while the inexperienced politicians failed to take corrective measures in time which resulted in an economic mess, he said.He said that the elements who took record loans from IMF to waste it are now blaming PTI's government for bowing before the international lender which is surprising.

