UrduPoint.com

Critics Express Concern Over Misquoting Allama Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Critics express concern over misquoting Allama Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Linguistic experts and writers have expressed great concern over the wrongly attributed poetic verses to Allama Muhammad Iqbal and termed it unfair to share others' work under the impression of Iqbal.

Talking to APP, writer, poetess and lecturer at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Dr Snober Altaf said that Iqbal Day events and social media platforms are displaying wrongly attributed verses to Allama Iqbal which is unfortunate.

She said social media has played the wrong role in distributing wrongly attributed poetry and quotations. She said the youngsters do not refer to the original work and books and rely on the information available online.

She said messages are forwarded and shared without verification and sometimes the name of a famous writer or poet is attributed to writings with the purpose to make them popular and viral. "This has happened with Ahmad Faraz, Jaun Elia and now the same is happening with a national poet Allama Iqbal," she added.

She said those people distant from the literature consider any poetic work as 'Kalam-e-Iqbal' that has the word 'Iqbal' in it. She said poetry having mystic colour is also attributed to the Allama Iqbal without confirming from the original sources.

Talking to APP Secretary Halqa-e Arbab-e Zauq Islamabad Khaleeq ur Rehman said that due to over-prioritising the English youth has lost its connection with Urdu. He said the decline in book reading and less interest in literature is the reason that Allama Iqbal is being wrongly attributed.

He said if a student has an assignment on the poetry of Allama Iqbal, his first source should be Kulyat-e-Iqbal but on the contrary online source will be used for the search without giving importance to citation.

He said the youth has started writing in roman urdu and the words of day-to-day use are wrongly pronounced and written. He said teachers, parents and society have to play a role in reviving the book culture and to strengthen the bond between youngsters and Pakistani culture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Allama Muhammad Iqbal Social Media Student Same Reading National University From Share

Recent Stories

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

48 minutes ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

3 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

3 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.