Critics of BRT now feeling embarrassment: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistance to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday said the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has earned three laurels for the country in a short span of time.

The BRT, he said, achieved the status of International Gold Standard Service for its best commuting services, introducing useful and unique routes for the convenience of the passengers, safe and easy journey and providing best travelling facility for the women, disabled people and children.

In a statement to media on Friday, Barrister Saif further said that BRT obtained 97 out of 100 points for the International Gold Standard Award, which was a world record adding so far no transport service got that many points.

The BRT was among the three best commuting services of the world, he said adding it has reduced the travelling expenses of the people to a great extent. The International Gold Standard Award has so far been achieved by only six countries of the world and Pakistan has become the seventh country to achieve this honor.

The International Transport Body, he said, conducted an independent scrutiny of the services and sections of the BRT while some of its officials travelled in BRT without informing its management and interacted with the passengers. They found all the services and facilities of the BRT as best and beneficial for the general public.

Barrister Saif said those who used to criticize the BRT would now feel embarrassment as contrary to their propaganda the BRT was proving its worth on national and international level.

He informed that at least 87 more buses would join the BRT fleet during the current year. The people of Peshawar, he said, were thankful to the Prime Minister and KP government for introducing such a needful and useful travelling facility for them. This success of the BRT, he said, was only possible due to the efforts of the KP government, BRT officials, officers, services providers and other relevant institutions.