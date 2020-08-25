CRM KP holds online consultation on Single National Curriculum

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Child Rights Movement (CRM) Khybyer Pakhtunkhwa organized an online consultation on "Single National Curriculum and Gender Reform" to be adopted in the country with the vision of One System of Education for all.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the discussion emphasized on addressing gender inequalities and stereotypical gender norms through curriculum reforms to strengthen attitudinal and behavioral transformation among our young generation.

Amina Sardar, Political Activist and Educationist shared that "textbooks are known to have a lasting impact on children's life choices. Both self-esteem and identities often develop according to the gendered role models that children are socialized into through curriculum and textbooks." Sana Ahmad Coordinator Child Rights Movement KP said "Our textbooks across all subjects have long depicted women in stereotypical gender roles that take lead mostly in domestic chores. In cases when women are presented in professional roles, they are often confined to a handful of socially acceptable occupations such as school teachers and doctors." Qamar Naseem an education rights advocate said" Curriculum assumptions and the teaching that accompany them,reinforces gender inequalities with girls often channeled into "lower status" subjects.

Providing equal access to schooling for girls was not sufficient. Because it does not mean that they have gained equal access to the curriculum and the power that was related to certain types of knowledge.

Valrie Khan a child right expert said "To increase demand for girls' education, the value and relevance of the education must be clear. How girls, their families, and teachers view education and the content of the curriculum will be influenced by gender equality in the wider society. In Pakistan, assumptions about what is appropriate for boys and girls to learn can undermine equality in learning".

The CRM members demanded the Government to develop a curriculum that was not just free of gender biases but also actively contributes towards broadening the horizons of young girls and making them more ambitious for their future through textbooks, across all subjects with strong female role models beyond traditional occupational roles at parity with male icons and highlighting the contributions of women, especially in the field of science.

Participants demanded to ensure that curriculum development involves consultation at all levels of society about gender equality and what decisions mean for women and girls especially those who might be marginalized because of language, social practice or environmental degradation.

Develop and implement government-agreed standards for quality and equality in education.

Assess the planning and budgeting processes, and ensure that officials at all levels of education can implement them. Put in place any necessary training required to achieve this, they added.