CRO Fed Ombudsman Arif Khan visits flood-hit Tikan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :consultant Regional Office of Federal Ombudsman Arif Khan Kundi on Thursday visited Tikan village council and listened to problems of the flood affected people.

During the visit, he mixed in with the flood victims and listened to their problems besides taking stock of relief and rehabilitation activities there.

People highlighted several problems including restoration of electricity supply and failure of cellular companies to improve signal coverage besides other issues.

He said addressing complaints of flood victims was the top priority and directed all the authorities concerned to take prompt measures in that regard.

He also directed the federal and provincial departments to ensure availability of all basic necessities such as food and healthcare for the affected people.

Later, talking to media persons, he said that he was visiting the remote flood-affected areas on the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi to extend relief to the flood-stricken people at their doorsteps.

He said all the departments concerned should take immediate measures for relief and rehabilitation of the victims so that th displaced people could be resettled in their respective areas amid all basic necessities of life.

In this regard, he said no laxity or negligence could be tolerated on part of any official and timely measures should be taken, he added.

The flood victims appreciated the initiative of the Federal Ombudsman, saying it would help a great deal in resolving their problems at the earliest.