Croatian Envoy Calls On Punjab Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia Dr. Drago Stambuk called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of culture and trade during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Saturday.
Croatian Honorary Consul General in Lahore Imran Baig was also present on this occasion.
Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the human tragedy in Palestine is painful. He said that wherever there is oppression in the world, voice should be raised against it. He said that people-to-people contact is every important in promoting bilateral cooperation.
He said that Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral relations with the Republic of Croatia in all sectors including trade and education.
He said that the opening of the honorary Consulate of Croatia in Karachi is an important development which will further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. He further said that in order to promote trade relations between the two countries, there should be exchanges of delegations of business and various chambers of commerce and industry.
Ambassador Dr. Drago Stambuk said Sufism is the beautiful face of islam, adding that the future of the world is in peace. He said that the Croatian embassy was making great efforts to increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and Croatia.
