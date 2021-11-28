UrduPoint.com

Croatia's Economy Jumps 15.8 Pct In Q3

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 03:50 PM

Croatia's economy jumps 15.8 pct in Q3

ZAGREB, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:Croatia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 15.8 percent in the third quarter amid increases in consumption, exports and investments, the fastest in the European Union (EU), the Croatian National Bureau of Statistics (DZS) said on Sunday.

"The growth rate in Croatia is three times higher than the European Union member states' average," said Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic Friday.

The growth in the third quarter testifies the fast and strong recovery of Croatian economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, Plenkovic said, adding that the government will do its best for the GDP growth rate this year to reach at least 9 percent.

It is the second biggest GDP hike in Croatia's history, after a 16.5 percent increase was registered in the second quarter this year, according to the DZS.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports European Union Croatia Sunday National University From Government Best

Recent Stories

FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamenta ..

FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamentarians in Madrid

27 minutes ago
 UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries ..

UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

41 minutes ago
 &#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;S ..

&#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;Snap&#039; to empower Emirati s ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition o ..

UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition of Economic Operator

1 hour ago
 Australia announces two cases of Omicron COVID-19 ..

Australia announces two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘Translation’ category

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.