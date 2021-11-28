ZAGREB, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:Croatia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 15.8 percent in the third quarter amid increases in consumption, exports and investments, the fastest in the European Union (EU), the Croatian National Bureau of Statistics (DZS) said on Sunday.

"The growth rate in Croatia is three times higher than the European Union member states' average," said Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic Friday.

The growth in the third quarter testifies the fast and strong recovery of Croatian economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, Plenkovic said, adding that the government will do its best for the GDP growth rate this year to reach at least 9 percent.

It is the second biggest GDP hike in Croatia's history, after a 16.5 percent increase was registered in the second quarter this year, according to the DZS.