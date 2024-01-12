(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Croatia accredited to Pakistan Dr. Drago Stambuk Friday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed matters of mutual concerns.

During the meeting they discussed bilateral cooperation in a range of areas.

The foreign minister expressed Pakistan's desire to strengthen relations with Croatia and appreciated inauguration of Croatia's Honorary Consulate in Karachi.