Crocodile appears in stagnant floodwater; causes panic in villagers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Fear gripped rain hit villagers when a seven feet long crocodile surfaced in stagnant floodwater in village Muhammad Yousuf Dahri near Jamsahib few kilometers from Nawabshah.

The villagers immediately informed the Wildlife Department, and its team rushed to the site. Later after hectic efforts the crocodile was captured.