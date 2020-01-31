UrduPoint.com
Crona Virus Can Be Controlled Through Precautionary Measures:Augustine

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over more than 200 deaths in China due to corona virus.

In his message here on Friday, he said that the Punjab government especially the health department had taken precautionary measures to control the virus.

He said that the government was going to launch an awarenesscampaign on a large scale across the province and diagnostic kits also would be available soon as possible.

