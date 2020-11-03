Crop insurance facility expanded to 27 districts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab government has expanded the scope of crop insurance or "Fasal Beema Takaful" facility from eighteen to twenty seven districts to provide a shield to farmers for safety against unexpected crop losses.

The crop insurance or Takaful scheme was launched in Kharif 2018 in some districts and in 2019 the number of districts were increased to 18 which has now been further enhanced to 27 for Rabi 2020-21.

The registration of farmers has begun in 27 districts to protect them against the losses of wheat, sunflower and canola crops against climate change, natural disaster and locusts, says an official release issued by agriculture department.

The districts where the Takaful facility was available included Sheikhupura, Khushab, Jhang, Chiniot, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Hafiz Abad, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Narowal, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kasur, Khanewal, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Bahawalpur, and Vehari.

Farmers owning five acres of land would get 100 per cent subsidy on premium payment obligation while those owning above five and below twenty five acres land would get 50 per cent subsidy.

Online system has been introduced to ensure transparency. Those seeking registration would get policy certificates and would be notified through SMS. In case of low production or losses at tahsil level, the insurance company would contact farmers in January 2021 to compensate their losses.

However, Takaful or insurance company would pay compensation only in case of tahsil level losses to be reported by Crop Reporting Service. Farmers can get themselves registered online at the web page 'http://cropinsurance.punjab.gov.pk' till Nov 30, 2020.

For further information, farmers can contact officials via landline number, 042-99330381.