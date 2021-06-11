Crop reporting service told to seek technology help for precision in crop data collection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :South Punjab Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel Friday urged Crop Reporting Service (CRS) to seek technology help for more accuracy and precision in crop related statistics saying it would help government plan result oriented agriculture development initiatives.

During visits to Chak-12 MR and Mauza Fareed Pur in Multan to inspect ongoing survey of cotton by crop reporting service, Saqib said that CRS should take advantage of satellites and reestablish crop data collection process on scientific lines.

He said the agriculture planning was solely dependent on statistics provided by CRS, adding that these should be accurate for the planning initiatives to yield desired results.

He ordered CRS Multan officials to collect authentic data of five important cash crops including cotton, paddy, sugarcane, maize and mango so as to compare yearly production variation. He said that statistics should be prepared at divisional level in table and graph format for clear understanding of the people.

Divisional statistician Abdul Ghayur said that 2146 segments have been targeted in south Punjab for crop data collection, adding that a segment equals 150 acres. The crop production and area covered was assessed through 'Girdawri' process that was also counter checked by revenue department and monitored by third party, Ghayur explained.