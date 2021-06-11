UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crop Reporting Service Told To Seek Technology Help For Precision In Crop Data Collection

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Crop reporting service told to seek technology help for precision in crop data collection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :South Punjab Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel Friday urged Crop Reporting Service (CRS) to seek technology help for more accuracy and precision in crop related statistics saying it would help government plan result oriented agriculture development initiatives.

During visits to Chak-12 MR and Mauza Fareed Pur in Multan to inspect ongoing survey of cotton by crop reporting service, Saqib said that CRS should take advantage of satellites and reestablish crop data collection process on scientific lines.

He said the agriculture planning was solely dependent on statistics provided by CRS, adding that these should be accurate for the planning initiatives to yield desired results.

He ordered CRS Multan officials to collect authentic data of five important cash crops including cotton, paddy, sugarcane, maize and mango so as to compare yearly production variation. He said that statistics should be prepared at divisional level in table and graph format for clear understanding of the people.

Divisional statistician Abdul Ghayur said that 2146 segments have been targeted in south Punjab for crop data collection, adding that a segment equals 150 acres. The crop production and area covered was assessed through 'Girdawri' process that was also counter checked by revenue department and monitored by third party, Ghayur explained.

Related Topics

Multan Technology Punjab Agriculture Mango Saqib Ali Cotton Government Satellites

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

53 minutes ago

Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual bu ..

55 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

1 hour ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

1 hour ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

1 hour ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.