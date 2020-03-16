Crops cultivated with sewage water over 20 acres land destroyed in Peshawar

District government Peshawar Monday destroyed crops cultivated over 20 acres of land by using sewage water for irrigation purpose in the provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :District government Peshawar Monday destroyed crops cultivated over 20 acres of land by using sewage water for irrigation purpose in the provincial metropolis.

According to a press statement issued here, the crackdown was launched in pursuance of directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

All assistant commissioners supervised the crackdown launched in different areas of the city and in its suburban areas.

Crops destroyed in areas included Charsadda Road, Interior city, Zaryab Colony and some suburban localities.

The destroyed crops including cauliflower, gourd, spinach and other seasonal vegetables.