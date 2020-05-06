Crops destroyed: Farmers of Manshera demands relief package

Heavy downpour and hail storm Wednesday have a blow on the farmers, standing wheat, tobacco crop, vegetable and some fruit forms have also been damaged in Pakhal valley

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Heavy downpour and hail storm Wednesday have a blow on the farmers, standing wheat, tobacco crop, vegetable and some fruit forms have also been damaged in Pakhal valley.

The farmers frightened by the coronavirus outbreak which restricted them to look after their produces and now owing to the storm standing crops of pees, tobacco, tomato and other ready vegetables were completely destroyed by the heavy rain and thunderstorm in the villages of Hathi Maira, Tarnain Gul Maira, Ghandia and Baffa in Pakhal valley.

Farmers were facing millions of rupees losses as the cash crop of tobacco and pees which were ready have been destroyed, the farmers of Pakhal valley have demanded the KP government to declare emergency in the area and provide them relief.

Heavy rain and hailstorm hit Mansehra districts where the ready crop of tobacco, fruit orchids of apricot, plum, walnut, Apple, peach, grapes and vegetables were in the early stage, the trees filled with flowers rendered huge losses to farmers.

Earlier, owing to the heavy rainfall during the last two weeks in all over the Hazara division also damaged the fruits and vegetables farms and delayed their production.

Heavy downpour coupled with hailstorm frightened the people and triggered the flash flood, fortunately, no causality has been reported but the standing crop was damaged.