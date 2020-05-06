UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crops Destroyed: Farmers Of Manshera Demands Relief Package

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 06:45 PM

Crops destroyed: Farmers of Manshera demands relief package

Heavy downpour and hail storm Wednesday have a blow on the farmers, standing wheat, tobacco crop, vegetable and some fruit forms have also been damaged in Pakhal valley

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Heavy downpour and hail storm Wednesday have a blow on the farmers, standing wheat, tobacco crop, vegetable and some fruit forms have also been damaged in Pakhal valley.

The farmers frightened by the coronavirus outbreak which restricted them to look after their produces and now owing to the storm standing crops of pees, tobacco, tomato and other ready vegetables were completely destroyed by the heavy rain and thunderstorm in the villages of Hathi Maira, Tarnain Gul Maira, Ghandia and Baffa in Pakhal valley.

Farmers were facing millions of rupees losses as the cash crop of tobacco and pees which were ready have been destroyed, the farmers of Pakhal valley have demanded the KP government to declare emergency in the area and provide them relief.

Heavy rain and hailstorm hit Mansehra districts where the ready crop of tobacco, fruit orchids of apricot, plum, walnut, Apple, peach, grapes and vegetables were in the early stage, the trees filled with flowers rendered huge losses to farmers.

Earlier, owing to the heavy rainfall during the last two weeks in all over the Hazara division also damaged the fruits and vegetables farms and delayed their production.

Heavy downpour coupled with hailstorm frightened the people and triggered the flash flood, fortunately, no causality has been reported but the standing crop was damaged.

Related Topics

Storm Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Mansehra Hail Apple All Government Wheat Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular to mall owners granted p ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki observing SOPs regardin ..

1 minute ago

UK Government Plans to Conduct 200,000 COVID-19 Te ..

1 minute ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson to Present Plans to Ease ..

1 minute ago

Completion on Janazgha, mass graveyard to overcome ..

1 minute ago

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs to exit S. Korea 1 yr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.