Crops On Dozens Of Acres Destroyed After Breach In Talery Canal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

Crops on dozens of acres destroyed after breach in Talery canal

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Crops on dozens of acres flooded after breach in Talery canal, here on Monday.

The 20 feet breach in Talery canal occurred at Azeem Khohwala area in Khangrah and it damaged crops on dozens of acres. Local people, officials of canal department, and Rescue 1122 staffers rushed to the site and plugged the breach point. The water was release in the canal one day ago.

