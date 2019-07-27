Cross-border firing incident highly condemnable; enemies of peace to be punished: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on security forces at North Waziristan and Balochistan

In a statement issued here, she said the enemies of peace and development of the country would not be left unpunished.

She added that the appreciation Pakistan was getting from across the globe was not being tolerated by the enemies.

The SAPM said those laid their lives for the defence of the country and security of the nation were our pride and their sacrifices would not go in vain.

Dr Firdous said the martyred were performing their duties of protecting the country with their sacred blood.

She expressed her sympathies with the families of martyred soldiers and prayed for the exaltation of their ranks.