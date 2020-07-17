Cross-border firing martyrs three civilians in Bajaur

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that at least nine persons including two army personnel sustained injuries as Pakistani area was once again targeted from Afghanistan.

BAJAUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2020) Three civilians were martyred in cross-border firing in Bajaur across Pak-Afghan border, the sources sai on Friday.

According to details, nine persons, including two army personnel, sustained injuries as Pakistani area was once again targeted from Afghanistan.

The wounded persons were shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment.