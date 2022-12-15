Cross-Border unprovoked firing claims life, injuring 15 at Chaman

(@FahadShabbir)

At least one was killed and more than a dozen were were injured when unprovoked firing from the cross-border country targeted the civilian population in Chaman on Thursday.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :At least one was killed and more than a dozen were were injured when unprovoked firing from the cross-border country targeted the civilian population in Chaman on Thursday.

Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Chaman Dr Malik Achakzai said the fifteen people, who were wounded, including women and children, were brought to the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Chaman Abdul Hameed Zehri shared that an emergency had been declared at the hospital, adding the citizens had been asked to evacuate from Mall Road, Boghra Road bypass, and Border Road.

Levies officials reported that multiple artillery rounds were fired upon the civilian population around the Boghra Road and Custom House areas from the cross-border country.

They added that the Pakistani forces had given a befitting response to the shelling from a cross-border country.

According to the district administration, the local people of the area were being evacuated after starting of clashes and an emergency had been declared in DHQ Hospital Chaman.