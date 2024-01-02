Open Menu

Cross Country Challenge Trophy Competition Held At South Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Cross country challenge trophy competition held at South Waziristan

The Cross Country Challenge Trophy Competition was held at Gomalzam in South Waziristan with the assistance of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps South

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Cross Country Challenge Trophy Competition was held at Gomalzam in South Waziristan with the assistance of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps South.

As many as 300 players of the 59 teams of South Waziristan, DI Khan and Tank districts participated.

The local people while rejecting extremism have praised different measures taken to promote sports.

Over 1,000 tribal elders including maliks and chieftains besides sports lovers attended and applauded the teams' performance.

In the end, Rs 3 lakh cash prize was given to the winning team, Rs 2 lakh to the runner up and Rs one lakh to the third position holder besides 10,000 to every team.

The tribal elders of South Waziristan thanked the authorities for providing sports opportunities to tribal youth.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Army Sports Tank Love

Recent Stories

Election Commission conducts one-day National Medi ..

Election Commission conducts one-day National Media training

41 seconds ago
 PML-N’s final candidate list is expected to unve ..

PML-N’s final candidate list is expected to unveil on January 10

42 seconds ago
 Caretaker Minister Aneeq Ahmed advocates collectiv ..

Caretaker Minister Aneeq Ahmed advocates collective action for national interfai ..

18 minutes ago
 At least 50 dead after monster Japan quake

At least 50 dead after monster Japan quake

14 minutes ago
 Two killed in different incidents in Attock

Two killed in different incidents in Attock

1 hour ago
 Bilawal arrives in Lahore to attend PPP CEC meetin ..

Bilawal arrives in Lahore to attend PPP CEC meeting tomorrow

1 hour ago
Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bur ..

Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bureau to curb freedom sentiments ..

1 hour ago
 Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

1 hour ago
 Caretaker CM launches ‘Programme for Training & ..

Caretaker CM launches ‘Programme for Training & Employment

57 minutes ago
 Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing commi ..

Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing committee for civil award

1 hour ago
 Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab throu ..

Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab through Domicile Management System

1 hour ago
 Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan