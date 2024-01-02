Cross country challenge trophy competition held at South Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Cross Country Challenge Trophy Competition was held at Gomalzam in South Waziristan with the assistance of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps South.

As many as 300 players of the 59 teams of South Waziristan, DI Khan and Tank districts participated.

The local people while rejecting extremism have praised different measures taken to promote sports.

Over 1,000 tribal elders including maliks and chieftains besides sports lovers attended and applauded the teams' performance.

In the end, Rs 3 lakh cash prize was given to the winning team, Rs 2 lakh to the runner up and Rs one lakh to the third position holder besides 10,000 to every team.

The tribal elders of South Waziristan thanked the authorities for providing sports opportunities to tribal youth.

