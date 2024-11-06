Cross-examination Of 35 Witnesses Concludes In £190ml Reference
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM
The trial against the PTI’s founder in 190 million pounds reference has entered the final phase after the defense finally concluded the cross-examination against all 35 prosecution witnesses before accountability court
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The trial against the PTI’s founder in 190 million Pounds reference has entered the final phase after the defense finally concluded the cross-examination against all 35 prosecution witnesses before accountability court.
The defense lawyer took around three-month time to conclude cross-examination against last witness due to which the trial was prolonged.
Nasir Javed Rana, Accountability Court Judge, heard the reference against PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi at Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi.
Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Usman Gul cross-examined the last witness and NAB investigation officer Umar Nadeem.
After this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s prosecutor said that they wouldn’t present more witnesses in the
case.
The court adjourned further hearing of the case till November 8. It would record the statements of two accused including PTI founder and Bushra Bibi under section-242 on next date. The accused would be shared questionnaire to answer on the allegations.
