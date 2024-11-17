Cross Firing: Accused wanted in 44 cases killed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) An accused in police custody was killed by the firing of his own accomplices in Qaimpur police area here on Sunday.

Police said that Javed alias Dhuddi was taken to Mauza Talhar for recovery of weapon used in a murder when his accomplices opened indiscriminate firing on the party and he was killed in cross firing.

Police said that the deceased accused was wanted in 44 cases pertaining to highway robberies, murder and other heinous crimes.

Action was underway to ascertain whereabouts of the accomplices who managed to escape,said police.