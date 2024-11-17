Open Menu

Cross Firing: Accused Wanted In 44 Cases Killed

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Cross Firing: Accused wanted in 44 cases killed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) An accused in police custody was killed by the firing of his own accomplices in Qaimpur police area here on Sunday.

Police said that Javed alias Dhuddi was taken to Mauza Talhar for recovery of weapon used in a murder when his accomplices opened indiscriminate firing on the party and he was killed in cross firing.

Police said that the deceased accused was wanted in 44 cases pertaining to highway robberies, murder and other heinous crimes.

Action was underway to ascertain whereabouts of the accomplices who managed to escape,said police.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Sunday Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

18 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

18 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

18 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

21 hours ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

22 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

22 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

22 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan