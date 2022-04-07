Cross-sections In City Undergoing Beautification
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 06:15 PM
District administration is actively working on a plan to beautify the city of saints by developing green belts and renovating its cross-sections, official said
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration is actively working on a plan to beautify the city of saints by developing green belts and renovating its cross-sections, official said.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan has recently inaugurated Babar Chowk after completion of its beautification.
The Chowk was renamed as Pakistan Chowk after a beautiful memorial was built and inaugurated there, officials said.
City beautification process was being undertaken with the help from private sector, particularly philanthropists.
Three more cross-sections were undergoing renovation in the city including SP Chowk, Sahu Chowk and Model Town Chowk and would be formally inaugurated soon.