Cross-sections In City Undergoing Beautification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 06:15 PM

District administration is actively working on a plan to beautify the city of saints by developing green belts and renovating its cross-sections, official said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration is actively working on a plan to beautify the city of saints by developing green belts and renovating its cross-sections, official said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan has recently inaugurated Babar Chowk after completion of its beautification.

The Chowk was renamed as Pakistan Chowk after a beautiful memorial was built and inaugurated there, officials said.

City beautification process was being undertaken with the help from private sector, particularly philanthropists.

Three more cross-sections were undergoing renovation in the city including SP Chowk, Sahu Chowk and Model Town Chowk and would be formally inaugurated soon.

