Cross-Sections' Redesigning Ordered After Rise In Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 09:38 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali on Friday expressed concerns over the rising number of deaths in motorcycle-related accidents and asked the highways department to redesign Cross-Sections and underlined the need to penalize those driving without helmets.

In a meeting of the district emergency board here, DC was given a detailed briefing by secretary of board Dr.

Hussain Mian on several accident-related deaths on highways in October 2023, suicide attempts by women by consuming black stone, DC ordered a ban on the sale of black stone.

He also asked the CEO Health to ensure the availability of neurosurgeons at DHQ hospital after noticing an increase in referral of head injury cases from Muzaffargarh to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Mian Usman Ali also ordered all the departments to install fire safety systems in their offices.

